Wellness Wednesday: The Secret to Healthier, Younger-Looking Skin

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and it absorbs far more than most of us realize. That's why choosing clean, natural products, free of harsh chemicals and unnecessary additives, can make a real difference in how your skin looks and feels over time. From rich night creams designed to deeply moisturize while you sleep, to gentler formulas made for sensitive or irritated skin, there's a product out there suited to your specific needs.

If you've noticed fine lines starting to show, especially around a well used smile, you're not alone, and there are options made with that kind of expressive skin in mind. Watch the video above to see NBC Palm Springs’ Thalia Hayden get a hands-on look at a few of these products, including how they feel, smell, and work.

As always, check with your healthcare provider before starting any new skin care routine, especially if you have existing skin conditions. Sponsored by Clark's Nutrition.



