Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, August 20, 2026!
Because of high temperatures in the lower one-teens, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday evening.
With just enough monsoonal moisture in place, a few mountain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. While we may see a few very light mountain showers on Friday, Saturday should be quiet. Next, a few mountain storms are a 'maybe' on Sunday.
For the most part, Valley high temps will not venture too far away from 110° into early next week.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsIdyllwildEarthquakeRiverside CountySan Jacinto Mountains
Link Copied To Clipboard!