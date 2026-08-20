An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, August 20, 2026!

Because of high temperatures in the lower one-teens, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday evening.



With just enough monsoonal moisture in place, a few mountain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. While we may see a few very light mountain showers on Friday, Saturday should be quiet. Next, a few mountain storms are a 'maybe' on Sunday.



For the most part, Valley high temps will not venture too far away from 110° into early next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings