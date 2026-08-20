Anti-Mosquito Treatment Set for North Shore Tonight

NORTH SHORE (CNS) - Responding to elevated levels of West Nile virus

activity, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will

conduct anti-mosquito spraying in the community of North Shore starting

tonight.



The aerial ultra-low volume application will take place between 7 p.m.

and 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday in the areas of Buchanan Street, 70th

Avenue, Wheeler Street and 74th Avenue.



``This treatment is a direct response to what our surveillance data is

showing us now,'' Greg Alvarado, operations manager for the district, said

in a statement. ``Our goal is to quickly reduce mosquito populations when

current conditions indicate an increased risk of West Nile virus

transmission.''



When surveillance data reveals ``an increased risk of disease

transmission'' the district may conduct treatments to reduce the number of

mosquitoes capable of transmitting mosquito-borne viruses, according to the

district.



Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, but

some may develop serious illness. Currently, there is no human vaccine for

the virus.



District officials urged community members to take he following

precautions to prevent mosquito bites:

-- Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors;

-- Wear long sleeves and pants;

-- Make sure all doors and window screen are free from tears and punctures;

-- Eliminate standing water around homes and businesses where

mosquitoes can breed, and

-- Report neglected swimming pools or other potential mosquito sources

to the district.



To learn more or to report a mosquito problem, contact the district at

760-342-8287 or at cvmosquito.org.



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