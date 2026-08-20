Local & Community
Anti-Mosquito Treatment Set for North Shore Tonight
NORTH SHORE (CNS) - Responding to elevated levels of West Nile virus
activity, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will
conduct anti-mosquito spraying in the community of North Shore starting
tonight.
The aerial ultra-low volume application will take place between 7 p.m.
and 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday in the areas of Buchanan Street, 70th
Avenue, Wheeler Street and 74th Avenue.
``This treatment is a direct response to what our surveillance data is
showing us now,'' Greg Alvarado, operations manager for the district, said
in a statement. ``Our goal is to quickly reduce mosquito populations when
current conditions indicate an increased risk of West Nile virus
transmission.''
When surveillance data reveals ``an increased risk of disease
transmission'' the district may conduct treatments to reduce the number of
mosquitoes capable of transmitting mosquito-borne viruses, according to the
district.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, but
some may develop serious illness. Currently, there is no human vaccine for
the virus.
District officials urged community members to take he following
precautions to prevent mosquito bites:
-- Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors;
-- Wear long sleeves and pants;
-- Make sure all doors and window screen are free from tears and punctures;
-- Eliminate standing water around homes and businesses where
mosquitoes can breed, and
-- Report neglected swimming pools or other potential mosquito sources
to the district.
To learn more or to report a mosquito problem, contact the district at
760-342-8287 or at cvmosquito.org.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
August 20, 2026