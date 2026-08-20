Your Health Today
Breakthrough Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise Against Melanoma
A personalized mRNA cancer vaccine combined with the immunotherapy drug Keytruda is showing promising results in preventing high-risk melanoma from returning. Researchers say it is the first personalized cancer vaccine to demonstrate a benefit in a Phase 3 trial. The vaccine is tailored to each patient using mutations identified from their tumor and blood, with additional trial results expected later this year.
By: Thalia Hayden
August 20, 2026
Melanomacancer vaccinemRNA vaccineKeytrudaimmunotherapyskin cancerpersonalized vaccinecancer preventionModernaMerckclinical trialPhase 3cancer recurrenceTHALIA HAYDEN
Link Copied To Clipboard!