Clear the Shelters: Pasadena Humane Society Helps Rescue Pets Find New Homes

August is Clear the Shelters month, NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation drive highlighting animals in shelters across the country.

More than a million pets have been adopted through the initiative, with nearly $6 million donated to help shelter communities.

At the Pasadena Humane Society, the journey from rescue to adoption can begin with animals arriving during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Veterinarians and shelter staff provide emergency medical care to animals suffering from injuries and trauma. One kitten recently arrived with a severely damaged leg that could not be saved. Veterinarians determined that amputation was necessary to prevent long-term pain and help the kitten move forward toward recovery.

Staff members also form close connections with animals during their recovery.

Zoey, a dog who arrived with serious wounds, received treatment from veterinarians and has since made a full recovery.

Kevin McManus, a public relations director with Pasadena Humane Society, said he became particularly attached to Zoey after seeing her shortly after she arrived at the shelter.

"She's just a really special dog, and I'm really excited to see her at her best when she gets adopted," McManus said.

For shelter animals, the goal is ultimately to move from medical care and rehabilitation to a loving forever home.

Clear the Shelters shines a spotlight on that process while encouraging people to consider adopting animals in their local communities.

To learn more about Clear the Shelters, the rescue journey and adoption stories, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

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