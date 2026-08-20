Colorado State University Students Get Wild Welcome as Bear Shows Up on Move-In Day

Colorado State University students got an unexpected visitor during move-in day when a black bear wandered near the campus dorms.

The bear showed up as students were settling into their new homes, giving the incoming CSU Rams something far more interesting to watch than the usual move-in day activities.

“We're really near the nature and stuff, which I love a lot,” one student said.

For some students, seeing a bear near campus was a memorable introduction to college life.

“I didn't expect to see a bear at all,” another student said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene and tranquilized the animal before relocating it back into the wild.

The surprise encounter gave students a unique Colorado welcome — and likely a move-in day story they'll remember long after they've finished unpacking.

After all, it's not every day that a college campus visitor has four paws, claws and a taste for adventure.