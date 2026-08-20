Democratic Socialists Gain Ground in Democratic Party as Candidates Debate What the Label Means

Democratic socialists are gaining political ground within the Democratic Party, with a series of recent primary victories highlighting the growing influence of the movement's left wing.

But the movement is not unified on what it means to be a democratic socialist, and some candidates have been reluctant to fully embrace the label.

State Rep. Angie Nixon's victory in the Florida Senate primary Tuesday was the latest example. Nixon is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America but has not emphasized that affiliation during her campaign.

Asked about the label, Nixon said the group reflects her belief that everyday people should have a greater role in shaping their communities and economies.

The Democratic Socialists of America's platform includes support for government-funded Medicare for All, higher taxes on wealthy Americans and expanded government programs for health care, housing and child care. The organization has also opposed military aid to Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Some democratic socialists have promoted additional proposals that are more controversial within the Democratic Party. The DSA platform calls for abolishing the U.S. Senate, expanding the House, ending the two-party system, publicly financing elections and ending immigrant detentions and deportations.

The platform also calls for changes to policing and the eventual abolition of the police and prison system.

Some Democratic candidates who identify with the movement have embraced portions of those positions, while others have sought distance from them.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have moved away from earlier support for defunding police departments. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the nation's most prominent democratic socialists, has never supported defunding the police.

Colorado candidate Melat Kiros said she supports several DSA priorities, including Medicare for All and universal child care, but does not support abolishing the Senate, defunding police or establishing public ownership of major corporations beyond utilities.

Other progressives, including Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, say they are not socialists and instead support regulated capitalism.

The divisions have also become a focus of Republican attacks. Republican candidates and groups have sought to link Democratic candidates to the most controversial elements of the democratic socialist platform.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, the debate over what democratic socialism means — and how closely Democratic candidates should associate themselves with the movement — is likely to remain part of the political conversation.