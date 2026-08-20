Desert Hot Springs Shelter's Pet of the Week: Cinnamon the Shepherd Mix Is Ready for a Home

Meet Cinnamon, this week's Pet of the Week from the City of Desert Hot Springs animal shelter. She's a seven-month-old shepherd mix who's been at the shelter since June, when she was found as a stray inside the city.

Tiyler Messer, who works with the shelter, says Cinnamon still has plenty of puppy energy and gets excited when she meets new people. Once that excitement wears off, though, she's usually found sunbathing. She gets along well with other animals, and the shelter believes she'd fit into just about any family. She's currently working on basic obedience training with the shelter's staff.

Anyone interested in adopting Cinnamon or one of the shelter's other animals can email the shelter, fill out an adoption application on the city's website, or visit in person.