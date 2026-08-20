Desert Young Professionals Supports Nonprofits with "Scoop of Support"

The Desert Young Professionals Network is highlighting six local nonprofits through its second annual “Scoop of Support” event in Palm Desert.

The free community event was held at the Cambria Gallery on Cook Street.

Organizers say the event is part of their month of giving and is focused on bringing awareness to local nonprofits serving people across the Coachella Valley.

The six participating organizations were highlighted throughout the event, giving attendees an opportunity to learn more about their work and ways to support them.

Organizers say local nonprofits play an important role in helping people throughout the valley, and the event is designed to connect those organizations with members of the community.

The “Scoop of Support” event ran until 6 p.m.