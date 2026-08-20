FBI raids former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s home, seizes devices in probe tied to sexual assault claims

(CNN) — Federal agents seized electronic devices from former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell at the San Francisco airport on Saturday and then raided his home in Washington, DC, the next day as part of an ongoing probe connected to sexual assault allegations, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Swalwell and his lawyer did not immediately respond to messages from CNN.

Swalwell resigned from Congress in April after reporting from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle detailed allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department opened criminal investigations into Swalwell in the wake of the reporting. The raids this weekend are part of a federal investigation connected to the claims of sexual assault, the sources told CNN.

Three women who have spoken publicly about sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell also told CNN they spoke with the FBI.

This story was updated to reflect that three women say they have been contacted by the FBI.

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