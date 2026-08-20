FDA Gives Publix Frozen Blueberry Recall Highest-Risk Warning Over E. Coli

The Food and Drug Administration has applied its highest-risk warning to a recall of frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix grocery stores.

The recall involves GreenWise-brand organic frozen blueberries and mixed berries. The FDA classified the recall as a Class 1 recall, its highest level, because of the potential for serious health consequences from E. coli contamination.

The products have been linked to a multistate outbreak of E. coli. According to the latest information, 12 people have been sickened and four have been hospitalized.

Publix initially recalled GreenWise organic blueberries in July before expanding the recall to include all lots of its GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries.

The recalled products include 10-ounce and 48-ounce packages of:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries

The products were distributed to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The FDA says consumers should not eat the recalled berries. Anyone who has the products should throw them away or return them to Publix for a refund.

E. coli infections can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Some infections can lead to serious complications, including hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening form of kidney failure.

The FDA and CDC continue to investigate the outbreak.

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