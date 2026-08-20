Fed Minutes Show Growing Support for Interest Rate Hike as Inflation Concerns Persist

Newly released notes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting show support for an interest rate hike could be growing as policymakers continue to monitor inflation.

The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5% to 3.75% during its July 28-29 meeting in a 9-3 vote. Three regional Federal Reserve presidents — Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan — voted instead for a quarter-point increase.

The meeting minutes show several policymakers believe higher rates could be necessary if inflation does not continue to cool. Officials also discussed inflationary pressures tied to tariffs and the ongoing conflict involving Iran and its impact on energy prices.

The Federal Reserve’s goal is to bring inflation back toward its 2% target while maintaining a healthy labor market.

The debate comes as the Fed faces increased pressure to determine whether interest rates should remain steady or move higher. While three officials formally supported a hike in July, the minutes indicate that a broader group of policymakers saw the possibility of additional tightening if inflation remains elevated.

Kevin Warsh is now serving as Federal Reserve chair, after being appointed by President Donald Trump.

For now, interest rates remain unchanged, but the July meeting minutes show that another rate hike remains a possibility as the Fed weighs inflation, employment and economic conditions.