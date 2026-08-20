Federal Agents Seize Eric Swalwell’s Devices, Search Washington Home in Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Federal agents seized electronic devices from former California Congressman Eric Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport last weekend as part of an ongoing federal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The seizure reportedly took place Saturday at SFO. The following day, federal agents searched Swalwell’s Washington, D.C., home.

The investigation is connected to allegations of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct made against Swalwell. Multiple women have made allegations against the former congressman, which he has denied.

Swalwell resigned from Congress in April after the allegations became public. He had also been a candidate for California governor before ending his campaign.

The FBI's actions come as multiple law enforcement agencies have been examining allegations involving Swalwell. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and Los Angeles law enforcement previously opened investigations following reports about the allegations.

Swalwell and his attorney had not immediately responded to requests for comment, according to reports.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no criminal charges have been announced against Swalwell in connection with the sexual misconduct allegations.