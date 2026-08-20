Firebirds Re-Sign Charlie Wright as Palm Springs Indians Prepare for Friday Night Lights

The Coachella Valley Firebirds continue to stay busy this offseason, re-signing defenseman Charlie Wright for his third season with the team.

Wright appeared in 46 regular-season games for the Firebirds last season, along with six Calder Cup playoff contests. Following Coachella Valley's postseason run, Wright joined the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL, where he played in 12 games and helped the team reach the Kelly Cup Final.

Now, attention turns to the football field as Friday Night Lights officially gets underway.

The Palm Springs High School Indians are coming off an impressive 11-2 season that saw them share the Desert Empire League championship and make a deep CIF Southern Section Division VII playoff run, advancing all the way to the semifinals.

The Indians will have some key pieces to replace, including starting quarterback Bishop Miller and starting running back and linebacker Koa Rapolla.

Despite the losses, head coach Daryll Goree says his young team has remained hungry throughout the offseason and is determined to make another deep postseason run.

“We got a young group here,” Goree said. “A young group that's been hungry all summer.”

Palm Springs has also dealt with some early-season injuries, but Gorey believes the team is continuing to learn and build off last year's success.

The Indians are headed to Hemet for their first game of the 2026 season, with another opportunity to show that last year's success was no fluke.

As high school football returns across the Coachella Valley, NBC Palm Springs will also be highlighting the best plays of the weekend.

The NBC Top 5 will air on Saturdays before being narrowed down to a Top 3 on Sunday night. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite play, with the student behind the No. 1 play winning a $250 cash prize, sponsored by Honda of the Desert.

And Palm Springs won't be the only local team with high expectations. Shadow Hills and the Knights are also entering the season with big goals despite coaching changes, with more coverage coming throughout the season.