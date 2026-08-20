Georgia Tech’s Free Thrift Store Gives Students Clothes, Furniture and Household Items

A unique thrift store at Georgia Tech is giving students a chance to pick up clothes, dishware and household items without spending a dime.

Green Goodbyes operates on the Georgia Tech campus and, unlike traditional thrift stores, everything inside is completely free.

The store is stocked with gently used items collected from Georgia Tech students as they move out of dorms and apartments. Students can find clothing, dishware, household appliances and other items that still have plenty of useful life left.

The store is limited to Georgia Tech students, with no more than eight shoppers allowed inside at a time.

Organizers say the program provides students with access to items they may need while also helping reduce the amount of usable clothing and household goods that end up in landfills.

By collecting items students no longer need and making them available to others, Green Goodbyes gives those products a second life while helping create a more sustainable campus community.

The concept also offers a different take on the traditional thrift store model: There is no price tag.

For Georgia Tech students, that means they can walk in, find something they need and take it home for free.

Organizers say programs like Green Goodbyes can be an effective way to encourage reuse and keep usable products out of the waste stream.

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