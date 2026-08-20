Healthy Desert, Healthy You Summit returns to Rancho Mirage

The third annual Healthy Desert, Healthy You Summit is coming to Rancho Mirage on Sept. 10.

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation will bring together more than 40 speakers and hundreds of community members to discuss some of the biggest health and wellness challenges facing the Coachella Valley.

Topics will include healthcare access, behavioral and mental health, housing and workforce development.

The summit will be held at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas.

Organizers say this year's event is growing in both size and accessibility.

Healthcare workforce development will also be a major focus, as the Coachella Valley continues to face a shortage of healthcare providers.

Organizers say the summit will bring together healthcare leaders and community partners to discuss ways to recruit and retain more healthcare workers in the valley.

Transportation will also be part of the conversation.

Organizers are working with SunLine Transit to help people in outlying communities access healthcare facilities.

Attendees can also receive a free SunLine ride to the summit by showing their event badge.

The event will feature keynote speakers, including the former chief health officer for the City of Atlanta and leaders from the Inland Empire Health Plan.

Registration information is available online at HealthyDesertHealthyYou.com.