Illinois Town Named Top 25 Finalist to Become Hallmark Christmas Movie Location

It may be the middle of summer, but one Illinois town is already dreaming of Christmas — and a chance to star in a Hallmark holiday movie.

Carlinville has been named one of the top 25 finalists in Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Town contest. Someone entered the town by submitting photos and a video showcasing Carlinville during the holiday season.

The winning town will become the location for a Hallmark Christmas movie.

"For us, this is a huge deal," Carlinville Mayor Doug Downey said.

Downey says visitors have long compared Carlinville to the type of community featured in Hallmark movies.

"Tourists that have come through here have said that this, just because of the square and the atmosphere and the friendliness in our businesses, just reminds them of a Hallmark community."

Laura Boehm, who owns a business near the town square, says she hears similar comments from customers.

"Every day we hear, you guys, it's like living in a Hallmark movie, and we truly are living in a Hallmark movie."

Carlinville's historic town square, old architecture and central gazebo help create the small-town atmosphere Hallmark is known for.

Town leaders say simply being selected as a finalist is already a major accomplishment, but winning could bring even more attention to the community.

"I feel like it's going to make our town even more of a destination place," one resident said.

With the winner chosen by the public, Carlinville is asking supporters to cast their votes and help put the small Illinois community on the map.

"We are a small community, but we have a big spirit and a big sense of pride," a town representative said. "We'd really like it if you would take just a little bit of your time to cast a vote for us."

The town's biggest challenge may be convincing people to think about Christmas while summer temperatures are still rising. One reporter even donned a holiday outfit for the story — admitting it was hot, even if the Christmas spirit was still a little difficult to feel.