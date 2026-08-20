Indio Among 13 California Communities Set to Receive State Affordable Housing Funding

Indio is among 13 California communities selected to share $11.3 million in state funding aimed at expanding affordable housing opportunities.

The money comes through California’s Pro Housing Incentive Program, which provides funding to cities and counties that receive the state’s Prohousing designation.

The governor’s office has not yet announced how much funding Indio will receive or which local housing projects will benefit from the funding.

The program is designed to support communities working to increase housing production, lower housing costs and expand access to housing.

Funding can support efforts such as streamlining multifamily housing development and allowing more housing to be built near major employment centers and public transportation.

Indio’s participation comes as cities across California continue looking for ways to address housing costs and increase the availability of affordable homes.

The $11.3 million in funding will be distributed among the 13 communities participating in the program, with individual awards expected to be determined by the state.

City officials are expected to have more information about Indio’s funding allocation and potential projects once the state announces the details.