Manny the Movie Guy Talks With Melanie Lynskey About Netflix’s ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’

Manny the Movie Guy sits down with Emmy-nominated actress Melanie Lynskey to talk about her new Netflix film, “Don’t Say Good Luck,” motherhood, musicals and messy teenage years.

Lynskey has built a career playing complicated characters, including the murderous Shauna on “Yellowjackets.” But in “Don’t Say Good Luck,” she trades chaos for tenderness, playing a loving mother at the center of an emotional coming-of-age story.

Manny the Movie Guy asked Lynskey what drew her to the film.

“I didn't know that the script was based on a true story. I just was very moved by it. It was a very easy thing to say yes to.”

At the heart of the film is a mother-daughter relationship with breakout star Sunny Sandler. Lynskey says their chemistry came naturally.

“She’s just such a sweet person, an incredible actor. And it just, we genuinely got close and we're very natural with each other.”

Manny also asked whether Sandler ever came to Lynskey for acting advice.

“She does not need any advice. And I just would tell her, like, you're great. You're amazing. She doesn't need any help.”

For Lynskey, the role was a departure from some of the darker characters she has played throughout her career.

“I think the thing that felt different is it was a lot less murderous,” she said. “It honestly felt very simple. It felt like a very simple expression of like maternal love.”

Manny the Movie Guy also had to ask about the role musical theater plays in the film. Lynskey says she wasn't always a musical fan, but that changed after seeing “The Book of Mormon.”

“I was like, okay, I get it. I get it. I think musicals are amazing.”

“Don’t Say Good Luck” is now streaming on Netflix.

Manny the Movie Guy has more interviews, movie reviews and entertainment coverage at NBCPalmSprings.com.

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