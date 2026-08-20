New Jersey Woman Missing in Las Vegas as Family Raises Concerns Over Mysterious Texts

The family of a 63-year-old New Jersey woman is searching for answers after she disappeared during a trip to Las Vegas.

Alyssa Goods was visiting a close friend of 20 years, a trip her family says she had made many times before. Her daughter, Kristen, traveled from New Jersey to Las Vegas in hopes of finding her mother.

Family members believe Goods was last seen near a bus stop in the Las Vegas area. They say she had taken a bus to a store near Paradise and Flamingo, where she picked up items including magnesium pills and water.

Goods also visited a CVS, but her family says the trail went cold after that.

Her friend realized Goods had not returned that evening and notified her family. An official missing-person report was filed two days later.

While the circumstances initially raised questions, Goods' family says her male friend is not a suspect and is not considered a threat. They also say he has been cleared by police.

But days after Goods disappeared, her family says unusual messages began coming from her phone.

According to the family, the messages requested cash and eventually demanded that money be sent and withdrawn through Bitcoin.

The messages have added to the family's concerns about what may have happened to Goods and who may have access to her phone.

Her daughter says the family has checked hospitals and morgues while continuing to search for information about her mother's whereabouts.

"I'm extremely worried," she said.

The family is also frustrated that they have not been able to locate Goods despite the surveillance available throughout Las Vegas.

"I'm extremely frustrated because I would think that this town would have so much more surveillance to be able to locate someone."

The investigation into Goods' disappearance remains ongoing.