Palm Springs City Council to Discuss Temporary Data Center Moratorium

Palm Springs City Council's latest regular meeting agenda shows the city is considering to adopt a temporary moratorium on data center development.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, with the open session starting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

According to the agenda, councilmembers will consider an urgency ordinance that would temporarily prohibit the city from accepting, processing or approving applications, permits, entitlements or other approvals related to data centers.

If approved, the moratorium would take effect immediately.

The recommendation calls for the ordinance to be adopted by a four-fifths vote of the City Council.

The proposed moratorium would temporarily pause data center development while the city considers the issue and potential regulations surrounding future projects.

This comes as surrounding Coachella Valley cities, such as Indio and Desert Hot Springs, have approved 45-day pauses earlier this summer obstructing the development of their proposed data centers.

NBC Palm Springs will continue following this story as new information develops.