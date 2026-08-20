Palm Springs Unified Launches AI Attendance Text Alerts for Parents

With the new school year underway, the Palm Springs Unified School District is introducing a new AI-powered system designed to notify parents when their child is marked absent from school.

The district says the automated text messages are intended to help families quickly know the status of their child's attendance and provide an added layer of security.

"We're rolling out a new program with a new application on our end that's going to send out an automatic text message," a district data specialist said.

The AI-based system will automatically notify a student's family when the child is marked absent from school.

District officials say traditional phone calls about absences will continue, but the new text messages are designed to give busy parents another, more convenient way to receive and respond to attendance information.

"A lot of our families are very busy, working, they're running errands, they're living life," the district said. "Sometimes we don't have the time to pick up a phone call when it's regarding an absence."

Officials say a brief text message can make it easier for parents to quickly see an attendance notification and respond when necessary.

The district says the goal is to help ensure students are safe at school and that absences are properly excused.

Families looking for more information about the new automated AI attendance system can visit PSUSD.us.

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