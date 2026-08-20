Salton City Elementary School Placed on Lockdown During Search for Suspicious Subject

Seaview Elementary School and West Shores High School in Salton City were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as authorities searched for a suspicious subject in the area.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded after the Sheriff's Communication Center received a concerning report about a man in the area of Dalton Drive and South Marina Drive.

Deputies arrived at the scene and alerted administrators at both schools, prompting them to implement lockdown protocols while the area was investigated.

Border Patrol assistance was also requested to help ensure the safety of the surrounding community.

The search prompted heightened security near the schools as authorities worked to determine whether there was any potential threat to students and staff.

According to a statement released by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, there is no known threat to either Seaview Elementary School or West Shores High School.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the suspicious subject or say whether an arrest was made.

Parents and community members were urged to follow information provided by local authorities and school officials as the investigation continued.