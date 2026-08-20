Salton City School Goes On Temporary Lockdown Amid Nearby Safety Concern

West Shores High School in Salton City went on temporary lockdown this morning due to safety concerns in the nearby area.



According to a message parents received and then shared on social media, school officials say the lockdown was taken as a precaution and has since been lifted.

School officials did not disclose the nature of the incident, but told parents it did not involve the school campus, and that local law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the campus.

The exact time of the incident and when the lockdown was lifted is not known at this time.



We have reached out to Coachella Valley Unified School District and to the Imperial County Sheriff's Department for more information, and will continue to provide updates as the story develops.