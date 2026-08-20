Smartphones and Social Media May Be Shrinking Our Attention Spans

The rise of digital technology and algorithms designed to keep users scrolling may be contributing to a dramatic decline in attention spans.

The average person's attention span is now under 60 seconds, according to research examining sustained attention — the ability to focus on one thing.

Dr. Gloria Mark studies people's attention and behavior while using digital devices. Her research has found a significant decline in the amount of time people remain focused on screens.

"Our first studies were in 2003, and we found that attention spans averaged on screens two and a half minutes," Mark said.

By 2012, that average had fallen to 75 seconds. Between 2014 and 2016, Mark's research found attention spans had dropped to an average of 47 seconds.

Mark says the widespread use of smartphones and the constant availability of information and entertainment may be contributing to the trend.

"It's like being in the world's largest candy store," Mark said.

The effects can be felt in classrooms and workplaces, where distractions can make it more difficult to learn and complete tasks.

Mark says people are also increasingly relying on their devices to store memories and information rather than remembering things themselves.

"It's a combination of offloading our memories to our devices as well as just spending less time focusing on any one thing that's making it hard for people to learn."

Mark believes attention needs to be protected in an increasingly digital world because people's experiences are shaped by what they choose to focus on.

"If kids pay attention to screens, that's forming the kind of person they will become."

Smartphones and social media can also provide the brain with dopamine, creating a rewarding feeling that can encourage people to continue engaging with digital content even when it distracts them from other responsibilities.

So, after a minute-and-a-half story about attention spans, the question remains: Did you stay focused the entire time?

In New York, Emily Waldman.