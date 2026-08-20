TEDxRancho Mirage Brings Five Speakers and Big Ideas to Rancho Mirage Library August 25

Big ideas are coming to the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory as organizers prepare to host TEDxRancho Mirage on August 25.

Organizer Eric Cunningham says the event received nearly 500 submissions from potential speakers for just five available spots.

“We were expecting like maybe 50, maybe 100 submissions. We ended up with nearly 500 submissions for five speaker slots,” Cunningham said.

Among the selected speakers is Dr. Linda Reed, a grief expert who will share her perspective on carrying loss with love. The topic has personal meaning for Reed following the death of her husband, a sociology professor whom she describes as an amazing storyteller and favorite professor.

The event will also feature a wide range of other topics and perspectives.

Ivan Borzenko, an ultramarathoner who recently returned from Mount Everest, will talk about his experiences and efforts to save lives on the mountain.

Dr. Romy Ron, an Oxford-trained clinical psychologist, will present a new approach to everyday living.

Dr. Carl Christman, a mentalist, will entertain the audience with mind-reading demonstrations.

Cunningham says the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory was his first choice to host the event and considers it the heart of the community.

He approached the library with the idea of bringing TEDxRancho Mirage to the venue, and organizers immediately embraced the concept.

The event is designed to leave attendees with ideas they continue thinking about long after the program ends.

“I think everybody is going to walk away at least one idea that they're going to keep thinking about after the event, which is the dream,” Cunningham said.

TEDxRancho Mirage takes place August 25 at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.