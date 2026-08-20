Trump Pauses 50% Tariff on Canadian Goods for Three Days

President Donald Trump has paused a threatened 50% tariff on Canadian goods that was set to take effect Wednesday.

The tariff would have applied to roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.

In a social media post Tuesday, Trump said the tariffs had been postponed for three days, citing a new trade deal between the United States and Canada.

Trump also referenced the Keystone XL pipeline, saying it may have "awoke from the grave," although he did not provide additional details about what that could mean for the project.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said progress had been made in discussions with the United States, but stressed that more work remains.

The three-day pause gives U.S. and Canadian officials additional time to negotiate as the two countries work toward a broader trade agreement.

The potential tariffs have raised concerns for businesses and consumers on both sides of the border, as higher import costs can affect prices for goods moving between the two countries.

The latest development comes amid continued negotiations over tariffs and trade between the United States and Canada.

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