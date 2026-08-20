Tune In and Turn It Up, It's Radio Day

Thursday, August 20th brought a full lineup of quirky holidays on Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, the morning show segment brought to you by One Coachella Valley. Weatherman Jerry Steffen kicked things off with Virtual World's Day, celebrating computer simulated and digital environments that help people play, work, learn, and connect. Jerry polled the control room crew to see who considers themselves a virtual reality fan, and the answers were not exactly unanimous.

From there, the calendar rolled into National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, honoring the crunchy, flaky southern dessert, before landing on the day's main event, National Radio Day. The holiday marks the anniversary of radio station WWJ, then known as 8MK, which began regular daily programming in Detroit on August 20th, 1920. Jerry reminisced about his days as a young radio nerd, scanning AM, FM, and shortwave frequencies just to see how many far off stations he could find, a hobby known as DXing among radio enthusiasts.

To celebrate, Jerry brought two radio themed questions to the control room for today's pop quiz, and now it's your turn to play along at home. Watch the attached video to see if the crew got it right, and test your own radio knowledge with the questions below.

1: The 1974 Billboard Top Ten single is known for name dropping many of the rock and pop artists who came before it. The song opens with these lyrics, B Bumble and the Singers, Motha Hoople, Ray Charles Singers, Lonnie Mack and Twanging Eddie, here's my ring, we're going steady. What is the name of the song?

A) Life Is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled Me)

B) Video Killed the Radio Star

C) You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio

2: Some of the oldest AM radio station call letters are acronyms representing slogans, ownership, or locations. For example, LA station KHJ once stood for Kindness, Happiness, Joy, and New York's WINS referenced International News Service. What did the legendary call letters of Chicago's WLS once signify?

A) Welcome, Listen, Stay

B) World's Largest Store

C) Come On Now

Think you know your radio history? Watch the full segment to find out if the control room crew got it right, and see how your answers stack up.