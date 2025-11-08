SGT. BERNARD SURGIL (RET)

US ARMY

"I slither along the beach... reach a GI behind a dune — find he's dead, shot through the head like a trapped deer. I momentarily freeze... Grandpa in heaven, save me... I don't want to die here." The words are raw and haunting — lines from a poem written by Army Veteran Bernard Surgil, a sergeant who fought in the Philippine Islands during World War II. Now 100 years old and living in Rancho Mirage, Surgil uses poetry to process the memories and emotions that have stayed with him for decades. "We were patriotic people," he said. "That was the incentive to go." At just 18 years old, Surgil enlisted in the U.S. Army, driven by a sense of duty shared by many young Americans at the time. His service took him to the Pacific, where he witnessed the brutality of combat and the loss of close friends. He was also tasked with taking the Japanese Army into POW camps. Decades later, those experiences continue to inspire his writing — a form of remembrance and reflection that connects the past to the present.