Best Breakfast & Brunch in the Coachella Valley

NBC Palm Springs Presents:

Best Breakfast & Brunch in the Coachella Valley

Presented Alphabetically

4 Paws Coffee Co

4 Paws Coffee Co

4 Paws Coffee Co. in Palm Springs is a dog-friendly coffee shop serving premium coffee, specialty lattes, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and lunch favorites in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Known for its love of pets and community, 4 Paws Coffee Co. offers a unique café experience where coffee lovers and their furry friends can enjoy a relaxed Palm Springs stop.

Location: 2500 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Suite A5, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Phone: (760) 832-8021

Website: https://4pawscoffeeco.com/

Aspen Mills Bread Co.

Aspen Mills Bread Co.

Aspen Mills Bakery & Café is a Coachella Valley favorite known for artisan breads, fresh-baked muffins, cookies, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, salads, and homemade baked goods. With locations in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and La Quinta, Aspen Mills has been serving fresh, quality bakery favorites for nearly 30 years.

Location: 555 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone: (760) 323-3123

Website: aspenmillsbakery.com

Beautiful Day

Beautiful Day

Beautiful Day in La Quinta is a farm-to-table brunch destination serving fresh, seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Known for creative breakfast and lunch favorites, healthy options, and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s a popular spot for a memorable Coachella Valley dining experience.

Location: 50949 Washington St Suite 1A

Phone: 760-993-3430

Website: itsabeautifulday.love

Bit of Country

Bit of Country

Bit of Country is a super casual, old-school breakfast and lunch diner in Palm Springs serving hearty homestyle favorites, oversized portions, omelets, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and classic American comfort food. A longtime local favorite, it's known for friendly service, great value, and a relaxed, no-frills atmosphere.

Location: 418 S. Indian Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Phone: (760) 325-5154

Website: bitofcountry.gotoeat.net

Breakfast Republic

Breakfast Republic

Breakfast Republic in Palm Desert puts a creative twist on classic breakfast and brunch with signature pancakes, French toast, omelets, benedicts, breakfast burritos, and handcrafted cocktails. Known for its fun atmosphere and inventive menu, it's a favorite Coachella Valley destination for brunch with family and friends.

Location: 44491 Town Center Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Phone: (760) 690-3550

Website: breakfastrepublic.com

Broken Yolk Cafe

Broken Yolk Cafe

Broken Yolk Cafe is one of the best breakfast and brunch spots in La Quinta, serving hearty favorites like stuffed French toast, custom omelets, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and breakfast tacos. From delicious morning classics to burgers, sandwiches, and fresh lunch options, it's a local favorite for breakfast, brunch, and casual dining in the Coachella Valley.

Location: 78430 Highway 111, La Quinta, CA 92253

Phone: 760-777-9655

Website: thebrokenyolkcafe.com/location/broken-yolk-cafe-la-quinta

Cheeky's

Cheeky's

Cheeky’s in Palm Springs is a popular breakfast and brunch destination known for its creative seasonal menu, fresh ingredients, homemade pastries, and famous bacon flight. Located on North Palm Canyon Drive, this lively daytime spot offers a true Palm Springs dining experience with flavorful dishes and a fun, casual atmosphere.

Location: 622 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Phone: (760) 327-7595

Website: cheekysf10.com

Escena Grill

Escena Grill

Escena Grill in Palm Springs offers contemporary American cuisine with stunning views of the San Jacinto Mountains and the award-winning Escena Golf Club. Known for its popular breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and scenic patio dining, Escena Grill is a favorite Coachella Valley destination for delicious food, craft cocktails, and unforgettable desert sunsets.

Location: 1100 Clubhouse View Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Phone: (760) 992-0002

Website: escenagolf.com/grill

H and H Bagels

H and H Bagels

H&H Bagels in Palm Desert brings the taste of New York to the Coachella Valley with authentic kettle-boiled, freshly baked bagels, signature breakfast sandwiches, house-made cream cheeses, smoked salmon, and premium coffee. A legendary NYC favorite since 1972, it's a must-visit for breakfast and brunch lovers.

Location: 73131 Country Club Dr., Suite C10, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Phone: (310) 956-0594

Website: hhbagels.com

June Hill's table

June Hill's table

June Hill’s Table in Indio offers a contemporary American dining experience featuring seasonal dishes, fresh ingredients, craft cocktails, and scenic mountain views. Located at Trilogy at The Polo Club, this popular Coachella Valley restaurant is known for its inviting patio, elegant atmosphere, and memorable brunch, lunch, and dinner experiences.

Location: 51750 Polo Club Dr., Indio, CA 92201

Phone: (760) 797-7229

Website: polo.bluestarmenus.com

King's Highway

King's Highway

King's Highway in Palm Springs is a stylish desert diner at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club, serving elevated American comfort food, creative breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner favorites in a retro-inspired setting. Known for fresh California ingredients, craft cocktails, and a unique mid-century atmosphere, it's a popular Coachella Valley destination for locals and visitors alike.

Location: 701 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone: (760) 969-5777

Website: kingshighwaydiner.com

La Quinta Baking Company

La Quinta Baking Company

La Quinta Baking Company is a European-inspired bakery and restaurant in La Quinta serving fresh pastries, breakfast favorites, lunch dishes, and handcrafted desserts. A Coachella Valley favorite since 2002, it’s known for house-made baked goods, cozy dining, and a charming café atmosphere.

Location: 78395 Hwy 111 La Quinta, CA 92253

Phone: (760) 777-1699

Website: laquintabaking.com

Norma's - Parker Palm Springs

Norma's - Parker Palm Springs

Norma's at Parker Palm Springs is one of Palm Springs' most iconic breakfast and brunch destinations, serving all-day breakfast, indulgent signature dishes, and fresh California-inspired favorites in a colorful open-air setting. Located inside the luxurious Parker Palm Springs, Norma's is known for its creative menu, beautiful garden patio, and unforgettable brunch experience.

Location: 4200 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone: (760) 770-5000

Website: parkerpalmsprings.com/breakfast-at-normas

Pinocchio in the Desert

Pinocchio in the Desert

Pinocchio in the Desert is a downtown Palm Springs favorite serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner in a lively, casual setting. Famous for generous portions, Eggs Benedict, pancakes, classic comfort food, and its popular bottomless mimosas, it's a must-visit brunch destination for locals and visitors alike.

Location: 134 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Phone: (760) 322-3776

Website: pinocchiops.com

Si Bon

Si Bon

Si Bon in Rancho Mirage is a European-inspired bistro serving Belgian cuisine, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and handcrafted desserts. Known for its Belgian waffles, crepes, seafood, specialty cocktails, and charming café atmosphere, Si Bon offers a memorable dining experience in the Coachella Valley.

Location: 40101 Monterey Ave Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Phone: (760)837-0011

Website: sibon-sogood.com

South Course Restaurant

South Course Restaurant

Indian Canyons Golf Resort Restaurant in Palm Springs offers a scenic brunch and breakfast experience with stunning views of the golf course and San Jacinto Mountains. Enjoy classic morning favorites, fresh salads, shareable plates, and casual dining on the outdoor patio for a relaxing Coachella Valley brunch.

Location: 1097 E. Murray Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone: (760) 833-8724

Website: indiancanyonsgolf.com/dining

The Farm

The Farm

Farm Palm Springs offers a charming French-inspired dining experience in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Known for its beautiful garden patio, fresh breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, Farm serves French favorites including crepes, omelets, and seasonal dishes in a cozy Provence-style setting. A must-visit destination for a romantic meal or memorable Coachella Valley dining experience.

Location: 6 La Plaza, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Phone: (760) 322-2724

Website: farmpalmsprings.com

Townie Bagels

Townie Bagels

Townie Bagels Bakery & Café in Palm Springs is a local favorite for fresh-baked bagels, breakfast sandwiches, artisan pastries, specialty coffee, and hearty brunch fare. Known for its handcrafted bagels, quality ingredients, and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, it’s a go-to breakfast spot for locals and visitors in the Coachella Valley.

Location: 650 E. Sunny Dunes Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92264

Phone: (760) 832-7917

Website: towniebagels.com