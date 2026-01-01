Best Breakfast & Brunch in the Coachella Valley

4 Paws Coffee Co
4 Paws Coffee Co. in Palm Springs is a dog-friendly coffee shop serving premium coffee, specialty lattes, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and lunch favorites in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Known for its love of pets and community, 4 Paws Coffee Co. offers a unique café experience where coffee lovers and their furry friends can enjoy a relaxed Palm Springs stop.
Location: 2500 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Suite A5, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 832-8021
Website: https://4pawscoffeeco.com/