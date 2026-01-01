Best Restaurants in Indian Wells

Kestrel A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge
Kestrel, A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge is a modern American restaurant in Indian Wells where award-winning chef Richard Blais brings bold flavors and creative twists to classic dishes. Featuring seasonal ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, and an inviting indoor-outdoor atmosphere, Kestrel is a top destination for brunch, dinner, happy hour, and special occasions in the Coachella Valley.
Location: 44500 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210
Phone: +17605012582
Website: www.kestrel.kitchen