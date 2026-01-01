Best Restaurants in Indian Wells

NBC Palm Springs Presents:

Best Restaurants in Indian Wells

Presented Alphabetically

Kestrel A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge

Kestrel A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge

Kestrel, A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge is a modern American restaurant in Indian Wells where award-winning chef Richard Blais brings bold flavors and creative twists to classic dishes. Featuring seasonal ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, and an inviting indoor-outdoor atmosphere, Kestrel is a top destination for brunch, dinner, happy hour, and special occasions in the Coachella Valley.

Location: 44500 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: +17605012582

Website: www.kestrel.kitchen

Carmocha

Carmocha

Carmocha at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas takes guests on a global culinary journey with internationally inspired small plates, creative dishes, and handcrafted cocktails. Featuring flavors from around the world in a stylish resort setting, Carmocha offers a unique dining experience in the heart of Indian Wells.

Location: Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas 44-600 Indian Wells Lane Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: (760) 340-0488

Website: hyattindianwells.com/hotel-restaurant-indian-wells

Don Diego's

Don Diego's

Don Diego’s of Indian Wells has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine in the Coachella Valley since 1981. Known for flavorful favorites like sizzling fajitas, handmade specialties, refreshing margaritas, live entertainment, and a welcoming patio, it remains a longtime local favorite for lunch, dinner, and special events.

Location: 74969 Highway 111 Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: 760-340-5588

Website: dondiegosindianwells.com

Nobu Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Nobu Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Nobu Indian Wells at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden offers the world-famous Nobu dining experience, featuring signature Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, premium sushi, and iconic dishes like Black Cod with Miso. Open during the BNP Paribas Open and select special events, it's one of the Coachella Valley's most exclusive dining destinations.

Location: 78200 Miles Avenue, Stadium 2, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: 760 200-8185

Website: indianwellstennisgarden.com/nobu-indian-wells

The Blushing Peony

The Blushing Peony

The Blushing Peony in Indian Wells is a chic California-Mediterranean café and wine bar offering farm-to-table small plates, handcrafted beverages, brunch favorites, and creative dishes inspired by Chef Katherine Gonzalez’s Spanish heritage. With a stylish atmosphere and locally sourced ingredients, it’s a standout dining destination in the Coachella Valley.

Location: 74929 Hwy 111 Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: (442) 394-3287

Website: theblushingpeonycafe.com

The Nest

The Nest

The Nest in Indian Wells is a legendary Coachella Valley dining and nightlife destination known for its lively atmosphere, classic American cuisine, live entertainment, and energetic dance floor. A favorite among locals and visitors for decades, The Nest offers great food, cocktails, and unforgettable evenings in the desert.

Location: 75188 Highway 111, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: (760) 346-2314

Website: gotothenest.com

Tia Carmen

Tia Carmen

Tía Carmen is a chef-driven restaurant in Indian Wells inspired by the flavors of the American Southwest and the rich culinary traditions of the desert. Created by acclaimed chef Angelo Sosa, the menu features locally sourced ingredients, wood-fired specialties, and inventive cocktails served in a stylish setting with beautiful resort views, making it a standout destination for brunch, dinner, and special occasions in the Coachella Valley.

Location: 44600 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Phone: 760-340-0488

Website: tiacarmenindianwells.com