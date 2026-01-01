Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis
Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis offers a relaxing escape centered on the natural mineral hot springs of Desert Hot Springs. Visitors can enjoy multiple mineral-water pools, private soaking tubs, Finnish saunas and a landscaped outdoor oasis. The spa offers more than 30 treatments, including therapeutic massages, facials, body wraps and scrubs. Guests can visit for a day of soaking and relaxation or book an overnight stay in a spa suite featuring a private mineral-water soaking tub.
Location: 67589 Hacienda Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Phone: 760-251-2000
Website: azurepalmhotsprings.com