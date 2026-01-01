The Spa at Desert Springs, located at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, offers a full-service resort spa experience in Palm Desert. Guests can choose from a variety of massages, facials and body treatments designed to promote relaxation and renewal. The spa features private treatment spaces and amenities that make it an appealing destination for a day of pampering or a relaxing addition to a resort stay. Its location within the JW Marriott makes it a convenient choice for visitors and Coachella Valley residents looking for a luxury spa experience.