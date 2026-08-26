Nvidia Earnings Beat Expectations as AI Growth Powers Future Outlook

Nvidia is continuing to ride the artificial intelligence boom, reporting blockbuster quarterly results while giving investors an even bigger reason to focus on what comes next.

The chipmaker reported $96.2 billion in revenue for its latest quarter, a 106% increase from the same period a year earlier. Revenue from data center sales, which make up the overwhelming majority of Nvidia’s business, reached $89 billion, up 117% year over year.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but investors initially appeared underwhelmed. Nvidia shares dipped after the earnings report before turning higher during the company’s earnings call.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress told investors that Nvidia expects revenue to grow about 70% in fiscal 2028, significantly higher than the roughly 45% growth analysts had anticipated. The company also forecast third-quarter revenue of about $108 billion.

The outlook highlights Nvidia’s central role in the rapidly expanding AI industry. Its graphics processors power many of the data centers and advanced AI systems being built by major technology companies.

“Everybody wants to be part of the AI revolution,” CEO Jensen Huang said during the earnings call. “Everybody will have to be part of this computing shift, and everybody has to build infrastructure.”

Nvidia is also expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services. The companies announced that AWS plans to deploy an additional 2 million Nvidia GPUs across its global infrastructure in 2027 and 2028.

But Nvidia’s success comes as investors increasingly question how sustainable the massive spending on AI infrastructure will be.

Companies including Microsoft and Meta are among the technology giants expected to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure. At the same time, some companies are developing their own chips in an effort to reduce their reliance on Nvidia.

There are also concerns about so-called circular financing arrangements, in which companies involved in the AI ecosystem help finance purchases of AI infrastructure. Critics warn that such arrangements could artificially inflate demand and increase financial risks if customers fail to generate sufficient returns from their investments.

Nvidia has also faced uncertainty surrounding its business in China and increasing competition from companies developing custom AI chips.

Still, investors remain focused on the enormous potential of the AI market.

Nvidia shares were up more than 4% in after-hours trading following the earnings call, reversing an earlier decline. The stock has gained about 12% this year, while its longer-term performance has been far more dramatic.

For Nvidia, the challenge is no longer simply delivering strong earnings. Investors are increasingly asking whether the company can continue exceeding already enormous expectations as the AI boom enters its next phase.