Business, Finance & Tech
Trump Discloses 1,000 More Stock Trades While in Office
President Donald Trump has disclosed more than 1,000 additional stock transactions made in June, continuing an unusually high pace of trading while serving in office.
The transactions were included in a filing with the Office of Government Ethics and involved companies across industries affected by Trump administration policies, including energy, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and defense.
Among the trades were purchases and sales of energy stocks that have fluctuated during the war in Iran, which has contributed to higher global oil prices and rising U.S. gasoline costs.
Trump reported two sales of Exxon Mobil stock, each valued between $1,001 and $15,000, followed by a purchase of Exxon shares in a similar range. He also reported three separate transactions involving Chevron, along with sales of ConocoPhillips and Valero Energy and a purchase of Occidental Petroleum.
The disclosures also included trades involving major U.S. defense contractors as negotiations with Iran were underway. Trump reported transactions involving Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and RTX between June 12 and June 24. Some sales occurred just one day after the corresponding stock purchases.
Trump also reported investments in pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly and Merck, as well as major artificial intelligence companies such as Nvidia.
The filing additionally showed Trump purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 in SpaceX stock shortly after the company’s high-profile initial public offering. SpaceX is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, a prominent Trump ally.
The White House maintains that Trump does not personally direct his investments.
White House spokesman Davis Ingle said Trump's portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions and that neither Trump nor his family can direct or influence investment decisions.
Democrats and government watchdogs have nevertheless criticized the volume and timing of Trump's trades, arguing that his investments could raise questions about potential conflicts of interest.
The disclosures come as Trump has also reported substantial income and assets tied to cryptocurrency, royalties and property investments.
The latest filing adds more than 1,000 transactions to an already extensive record of financial activity during Trump's second presidency, keeping his personal investments under continued scrutiny.
By: CNN Newsource
August 27, 2026
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