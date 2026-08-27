Xbox Lets Players Turn Some Disc Games Digital

Xbox is giving players a new way to take parts of their physical game libraries digital.

Starting August 31, Xbox Insiders will be able to test a feature that lets players claim a digital entitlement for supported disc-based games they already own.

To use the feature, players insert a supported game disc into an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console and launch the game. If eligible, the player can then claim the digital version.

The digital entitlement can provide access to features such as Xbox Play Anywhere and cloud gaming, where available. Players will still need to keep the physical disc to verify ownership when playing on the console.

Xbox says thousands of titles will be supported, with more games expected to be added over time.

The move comes as the video game industry continues shifting toward digital purchases and downloads. Sony has announced plans to end physical disc production for new PlayStation games beginning in January 2028.

For Xbox players with large physical collections, the new program could offer another way to access supported games across Microsoft's growing digital ecosystem without having to purchase those titles again.