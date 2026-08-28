Dow Slips as Nasdaq and S&P 500 Finish Lower

U.S. stocks finished lower Friday, with all three major indexes ending the session in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 53,559.99, down 9.45 points, or 0.02%.

The S&P 500 finished at 7,711.76, falling 19.23 points, or 0.25%.

The Nasdaq Composite ended at 26,402.42, down 138.93 points, or 0.52%.

The Nasdaq posted the biggest percentage decline among the three major indexes.