Big Tech Faces Growing Legal Pressure Over Child Safety Online

Technology companies are facing increased legal and political pressure over child safety online, with Meta, TikTok and OpenAI facing lawsuits or settlements as lawmakers and safety advocates call for additional protections.

A recent $18 billion settlement involving Meta could provide momentum for broader changes across the social media industry. Meta did not admit wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

The settlement follows investigations by dozens of state attorneys general, who accused Meta's platforms of contributing to a youth mental health crisis.

Under the agreement, Meta will make several changes related to safety, including daily time limits, school and nighttime modes, age verification and oversight by an independent auditor.

Meta has also called on TikTok, YouTube and other platforms to adopt similar safety measures.

Some safety advocates and lawmakers say the settlement does not go far enough and are calling on Congress to establish broader, industry-wide standards for protecting children online.

Congress has previously considered legislation including the Kids Online Safety Act and measures intended to strengthen children's online privacy protections, but broader federal rules have not passed.

The debate includes whether federal agencies should have additional authority to enforce standards related to children's online safety.

The latest developments come after years of lawsuits, congressional hearings and investigations involving technology companies and the safety of children on social media and other online platforms.

Michael Yoshida reported from Washington.