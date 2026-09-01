Business, Finance & Tech
Cheap New Cars Are Getting Harder to Find as Prices Rise
Finding an inexpensive new car is becoming increasingly difficult in the United States, as automakers focus on more profitable SUVs and trucks and rising production costs push vehicle prices higher.
During the first six months of 2026, only 4% of U.S. new car sales were priced below $25,000, according to Edmunds data. Another 10% fell between $25,000 and $30,000. Just over a decade ago, most new American cars sold for less than $30,000, with nearly one-third priced below $25,000.
The shift is evident at dealerships. Bob Kain, who sells cars at Kain Ford outside Lexington, Kentucky, recalled seeing a Ford Crown Victoria priced at $25,000 in 1989 and thinking it would be difficult to sell.
Today, the least expensive vehicle on his lot is a Ford Bronco Sport, with a sticker price between $36,000 and $40,000. The average sticker price at the dealership is about $54,000.
"It’s amazing how people adapt to changing prices," Kain said.
According to Edmunds, car prices have increased 49% since 2015, outpacing overall inflation. Automakers have increasingly concentrated on larger SUVs and pickups equipped with features that can generate higher profits.
Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, said automakers may sell more vehicles by offering cars in the $20,000 to $25,000 range, but the economics increasingly favor more expensive models.
The decline in affordable new cars also comes as auto tariffs increase production costs and affect the availability of some lower-priced models. The Nissan Versa, once one of the least expensive new cars available, was discontinued at the end of 2025.
Used cars offer another option, but prices and financing costs can make them less attractive. The average price for a new vehicle in July was about $49,000, compared with $32,000 for a used vehicle three years old or newer, according to Edmunds.
Higher interest rates have also added to the affordability challenge. The average rate on a five-year auto loan was 4.4% in August 2015, compared with just under 7% in May 2026. More than 20% of Americans were paying more than $1,000 a month on new-car loans at the end of last year, according to Edmunds.
Some companies are trying to bring lower-priced vehicles back to the market. Slate Auto plans to begin delivering an electric pickup truck late this year with a list price of $24,950. The stripped-down truck will not include features such as power windows or a second row of seats, and it will be sold without paint.
Ford and Stellantis have also announced plans for more affordable models, but those vehicles are not expected until before 2030 and will be priced below $40,000 — a figure that would have been considered considerably more expensive in the past.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 1, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
A new Sand Cat kitten is receiving its first in-hospital wellness exam. Our Maria Noble Valdez was able to go into the hospital and get a unique behind-the-scenes look at why this is so important. Be sure to tune in at 5 and 6 pm tonight or visit nbcpalmsprings.com to learn more. #thelivingdesert #wildlifeconservation #sandcat #coachellavalley #palmdesert
Social Time with Thalia and Jerry. Does Sept. 1st make you think of fall, or not quite yet?
A judge has officially dropped a second degree murder charge against former Silvercrest CEO William Frank Rodriguez due to insufficient evidence. Rodriguez now faces a felony hit and run charge and driving under a suspended license. Rodriguez is accused of killing 60-year old Cathedral City resident Christina Barrington in a hit and run crash back in October of 2024. Tune in to our evening newscasts as our @newsbyalondra shares details on the preliminary hearing in this case.
It’s been one month since a car crashed into the Burger Box restaurant in Indio. Owner Anthony Ruiz says a lot has been happening behind the scenes since then. With some new, big developments over the past week, Ruiz spoke with NBC Palm Springs’s @maria_nvtv to discuss rebuilding, new details about the investigation taking place, and how the owners are feeling now. Watch the full on update on NBC Palm Springs at 5 & 6, and visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear where things stand, what’s next, and how the Burger Box family is reflecting on this incident as they navigate their new reality. #BurgerBox #update #indio #localbusiness #rebuilding
Social time with Thalia and Jerry and Hayden
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Damian Durinzi’s Catch in Traffic, 2) Jaylen Turner Finding the End Zone with Pressure, 3) Aiden Pope’s 95 Yard Punt Return, 4) Colton LaCrone’s 40 Yard Rushing TD, or 5) Adam Tremper’s 30 Yard Rushing TD #fypage #fridaynightlights #top3 #hondaofthedesert
FIREFIGHTERS FACE A “FIRENADO” IN IDAHO Talk about a terrifying sight. While battling the Cave Fire near Kuna, Idaho, firefighters encountered a massive fire whirl — commonly called a “firenado.” The dramatic footage shows the powerful column of swirling fire as crews worked to battle the wildfire. Watch the video at NBCPalmSprings.com. #Firenado #Wildfire #Idaho #Firefighters #FireWeather #CaveFire #NBCPalmSprings
Are Coachella Valley roads designed more for cars than people? With 65 pedestrian deaths reported across the Valley’s nine cities in roughly five years, The Roggin Report takes a closer look at pedestrian safety, dark-sky rules, road design and who should be responsible for keeping people safe. Drivers? Cities? Or pedestrians themselves? Watch the full discussion on The Roggin Report at NBCPalmSprings.com/therogginreport
Erosion, rising tides and unstable bluffs are reshaping San Clemente’s iconic coastline — and officials are testing new ways to protect the beach, rail line and nearby infrastructure. The city is using a combination of sand, rock, plants, reinforcement and new walls to fight the impacts. The Orange County Transportation Authority has also built a catchment wall to help keep landslide debris off the coastal rail tracks. And there’s a Coachella Valley connection: San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall previously served as Cathedral City’s city manager. With sea levels rising and extreme tidal events putting more pressure on California’s coast, officials say the work in San Clemente could help other coastal communities prepare for what’s ahead. Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #SanClemente #CaliforniaCoast #CoastalErosion #CathedralCity #CoachellaValley NBCPalmSprings
80s pop icon Taylor Dayne is coming to the Coachella Valley, and you could be there! Taylor Dayne sits down with our entertainment contributor TOD Macofsky for a conversation about her legendary career, classic hits, Palm Springs, her upcoming Las Vegas residency and what fans can expect when she takes the stage at Spotlight 29. Taylor Dayne performs Friday, September 4 at 8 p.m. at Spotlight 29. Want to WIN tickets? Enter now at: nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions Watch the full interview with Taylor Dayne on Desert Entertainment with TOD at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TaylorDayne #Spotlight29 #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #80sMusic ConcertGiveaway TicketGiveaway DesertEntertainment