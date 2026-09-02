Southwest to Launch Passenger Lounges at Four Airports, Including BWI

Southwest Airlines is preparing to launch its first network of passenger lounges, with Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport among the first four airports selected for the new facilities.

Southwest announced Wednesday that construction is already underway at BWI and three other airports: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii and Nashville International Airport in Tennessee.

The lounges are expected to open in late 2027. The BWI location will span nearly 33,000 square feet.

Southwest said the four airports are the first phase of a broader lounge network, with at least seven additional locations planned over the next several years in high-demand business and leisure markets.

The airline is partnering with Chase on the project. Travelers will be able to access the lounge network with a new Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card expected to launch next year.

Each lounge will feature locally inspired food options, along with amenities and travel benefits, according to Southwest.

Tony Roach, Southwest's executive vice president and chief customer and brand officer, said the lounges are intended to extend the airline's hospitality experience while representing a strategic investment in its Rapid Rewards program and its partnership with Chase.

The new lounges represent a major expansion for Southwest, which has historically operated without the traditional airport lounge network offered by some competing airlines.

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