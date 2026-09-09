Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 22nd Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 22nd consecutive day,

increasing 1.2 cents to $5.798, its highest amount since June 5.



The average price has risen 27.8 cents over the past 22 days,

including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and

Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.7 cents more than one week ago, 25.3

cents higher than one month ago and $1.276 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased $1.247 since the start of the joint

U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price recorded its largest increase since rising

9.2 cents May 1, increasing 7.3 cents to $4.224. It has risen nine times in 10

days, increasing 14.6 cents, including one-tenth of a cent Tuesday. The

national average price increased five consecutive days, dropped two-tenths of a

cent Saturday and resumed rising Sunday.



The national average price is 10.4 cents more than one week ago, 21.2

cents higher than one month ago and $1.031 greater than one year ago. It has

increased $1.242 since the attack on Iran.



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