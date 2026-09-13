Renters Warned of Scams Using Fake Listings and Legitimate Homes

Renters searching for their next home online are being warned about a scam that uses legitimate property listings to create convincing fake rental advertisements.

Scammers can copy photos and details from real homes listed for sale or rent, then repost the property online at an attractive price. They may provide a phone number or ask prospective renters to communicate by text before requesting a deposit or other payment.

The Federal Trade Commission says consumers have reported nearly 65,000 rental scams since 2020, with reported losses totaling about $65 million. The typical reported victim loses about $1,000.

Social media is a major source of these scams. The FTC says about half of reported rental scams that began online started on Facebook, while another 16% originated on Craigslist. Other social media platforms, including TikTok, are also becoming areas of concern.

One expert warned that TikTok could become an increasingly popular platform for rental scams as scammers look for new ways to reach potential victims.

There are several red flags renters should watch for.

Scammers may create a sense of urgency by claiming other people are interested in the property or telling prospective renters they need to send a deposit immediately to secure it. In other cases, they may promise to mail or otherwise provide the keys after receiving payment.

Other warning signs include being allowed to communicate only by text, refusing to arrange an in-person showing, offering rent that appears significantly below the local market and demanding payment before a prospective renter has seen the property.

The scams can also involve homes that are legitimately listed for sale. A scammer can copy the property's information and photographs and advertise it as a rental without the owner's knowledge.

One of the best ways to check a suspicious listing is to search the property's address online. If the same home appears for sale or is listed for rent through a different source, renters should investigate before providing personal information or sending money.

Real estate professionals recommend verifying who actually owns or manages the property and avoiding payments until the property and the person offering it have been independently verified.

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