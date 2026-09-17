Fed Raises Interest Rates as Inflation and Oil Prices Pressure Economy

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time since 2023, as policymakers respond to inflation that remains above the central bank’s 2% target.

The Fed increased its benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The decision Wednesday was unanimous.

The move comes as higher energy prices continue to put pressure on inflation. In its latest economic projections, the Fed raised its median forecast for 2026 personal consumption expenditures inflation to 3.7%, up from 3.6% in June.

For consumers, higher interest rates generally mean borrowing becomes more expensive. Credit card rates and other variable-rate borrowing can rise, while mortgage rates can also be affected by broader movements in financial markets.

The goal of higher rates is to put downward pressure on demand. When borrowing becomes more expensive, consumers and businesses may reduce spending and investment, which can ease price pressures over time.

The impact is particularly important for households already dealing with higher costs for necessities and fuel.

President Donald Trump has criticized the level of interest rates and has argued that rates should be lower. The Fed's decision was made by the Federal Open Market Committee, which operates independently in setting monetary policy.

The central bank's latest projections also show policymakers expect inflation to remain elevated through the end of 2026 before moving closer to the Fed's 2% target in subsequent years. The median projection for PCE inflation falls to 2.3% in 2027 and 2.1% in 2028.

The Fed's projections are not guarantees of future policy decisions. They reflect individual policymakers' assessments of what monetary policy may be appropriate based on their economic outlook.

For Americans watching their household budgets, the rate increase means borrowing costs remain an important part of the economic picture, while inflation and energy prices continue to influence everyday expenses.

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