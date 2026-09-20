Trump Announces Plans to Create ‘AI Force’ and Name AI Czar

President Donald Trump says he plans to create a new federal “AI Force” and appoint an artificial intelligence czar as the government addresses the rapid development of the technology.

Trump made the announcement Saturday in a post on Truth Social, saying the new AI Force would oversee the industry and look for harmful activity. He did not provide details about how the force would be structured or when it would begin operating.

Trump also said he plans to name an AI czar in the near future. The position would come as the administration continues developing its approach to artificial intelligence.

In his post, Trump said the government would not hinder or stifle the growth of the AI industry, while arguing that existing criminal and civil laws can be used to address misconduct.

Trump also dismissed recent warnings about potentially severe consequences from artificial intelligence, describing them as a hoax. He has previously argued that the United States should continue developing AI rather than impose rules he says could slow the industry.

Trump compared the potential impact of artificial intelligence to the Industrial Revolution and the creation of the internet, saying he expects AI to have an even larger impact.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing debate in Washington and the technology industry over how quickly AI should develop and what safeguards should apply to increasingly powerful systems.

Trump's administration previously had an AI and cryptocurrency czar, David Sacks, who left that role in March, according to recent reporting.

Details about the proposed AI Force, including its membership, authority and relationship to existing federal agencies, have not yet been announced.

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