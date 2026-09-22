iPhone Owners Could Get Up to $95 From Apple Siri Settlement

Some iPhone owners could receive money from a $250 million class-action settlement involving Apple’s Siri and Apple Intelligence features.

The settlement stems from allegations that Apple advertised certain enhanced Siri capabilities before they were available. Apple denies the allegations and says it did nothing improper or unlawful.

Eligible devices include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and all iPhone 16 models, including the iPhone 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

To qualify, the original purchaser must have bought an eligible device in the United States between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025. The purchase must have been for personal or business use and not for resale.

The settlement provides an estimated payment of $25 per eligible device. Depending on the number of valid claims and other factors, the amount could increase to as much as $95 per device.

Claims are now being accepted through the court-authorized settlement website. The deadline to submit a claim is December 21, 2026.

The settlement has received preliminary court approval. A final approval hearing is scheduled for February 24, 2027, and payments will depend on final approval and resolution of any appeals.

Consumers can check eligibility and submit a claim through the official Apple Smartphone AI Settlement website.

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