10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 5.07% as Oil Prices and Inflation Rise

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.07% Wednesday, reaching its highest level since 2007 and setting a new high for the year.

The move came as new economic data showed U.S. business activity grew this month at its fastest pace since July 2021.

At the same time, the data showed renewed inflation pressure. Business input costs increased at their fastest pace in four years, raising concerns that stronger economic activity could continue to put upward pressure on prices.

Higher oil prices added to those concerns. Brent crude rose above $101 a barrel as energy costs continued to move higher.

The combination of stronger economic activity, rising input costs and higher oil prices pushed Treasury yields higher as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The 10-year Treasury yield is closely watched because it influences borrowing costs throughout the economy, including mortgage and other long-term lending rates.

Higher yields can also put pressure on stock valuations because they increase the relative attractiveness of interest-bearing investments and can raise financing costs for companies.

Stocks declined Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling as investors responded to the higher yields and rising oil prices.

The 10-year yield had already climbed above 4.9% earlier this month amid concerns about oil prices, inflation, government debt and the fiscal outlook.

The latest move puts the bond market back near levels not seen in nearly two decades, highlighting continued concerns about the path of inflation and interest rates.

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