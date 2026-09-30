U.S. Personal Savings Rate Falls to 4.1% as Consumer Spending Remains Strong

Americans are saving less of their income as higher prices continue to put pressure on household budgets.

A new government report shows the personal savings rate fell to 4.1% in August, down from 4.6% in July.

That marks the lowest personal savings rate since November 2022, during the surge in inflation.

At the same time, consumer spending remains strong, suggesting Americans continue to spend even as they set aside less money.

The report also comes as elevated oil, gasoline and diesel prices add to household expenses amid the ongoing war with Iran.

Economists are closely watching the combination of strong consumer spending and declining savings as an indicator of how households are managing higher costs.