What to Watch in Business This Week: Fed Minutes, AI Safety and Retail Sales

It's a busy week ahead in business, with artificial intelligence, interest rates, technology and retail all taking center stage.

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its next term Monday, including a high-stakes climate case that could help determine whether oil companies can face liability at the state level for climate-related damages.

Also Monday, New York City's City Council will hold a hearing focused on AI safety. Executives from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta are expected to testify as lawmakers examine the growing impact and risks of artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its September meeting, when policymakers raised interest rates in an effort to curb inflation.

Investors will be watching the minutes closely for additional clues about the Fed's thinking on inflation, the economy and the path for interest rates.

Meanwhile, the technology industry will have a major event of its own.

Microsoft is holding its first major Windows event in two years. The company says it will highlight how local AI will shape the next chapter of personal computing.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang are both confirmed to attend.

And the battle for fall shoppers is heating up.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days begins Tuesday as a two-day sales event. Walmart, Target and other major retailers are also rolling out competing promotions throughout the week as retailers look to capture consumer spending.

From the Federal Reserve and Wall Street to artificial intelligence and holiday shopping, there's plenty to watch in the business world this week.