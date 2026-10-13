More Than 112,000 Bottles of Amazon Acetaminophen Recalled Over Discoloration Complaints

More than 112,000 bottles of extra-strength acetaminophen sold on Amazon have been recalled following consumer complaints that some of the pills were discolored.

The 500-milligram caplets are manufactured by Aurobindo Pharma and sold under Amazon’s private label.

It is not yet clear whether the reported discoloration indicates a product quality or safety issue.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not assigned a health risk classification to the recall.

Consumers who purchased the affected medication should check the recall notice for details about the specific product and instructions on what to do next.