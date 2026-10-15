Global Tech Stocks Slide as AI Investment Fears Grow

Global technology stocks tumbled Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned about the cost of artificial intelligence investments, rising borrowing costs and growing competition from China.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2% shortly after the opening bell, following its steepest decline since July on Wednesday. The S&P 500 also opened lower, dropping 0.4%.

Major companies tied to the artificial intelligence boom suffered significant losses. CoreWeave fell 7% Thursday after plunging 15.5% the previous day. Dell dropped 8%, while Nvidia declined 3%, extending its losses to 10% since reaching a record high earlier this month.

Rising inflation is adding to investor concerns that higher interest rates could make it more expensive for companies to finance the massive data center and computing infrastructure needed to support AI development.

New economic data released Thursday showed U.S. wholesale inflation surged in September to its highest level in more than four years.

Technology stocks also fell sharply across Asia. South Korea's Kospi plunged 7.6%, triggering a temporary trading halt as semiconductor shares sold off. SK Hynix dropped 11% and Samsung Electronics fell 9.5%. Japan's Nikkei declined 4.9%, while European technology shares also posted losses.

Competition from China is another concern. Chinese semiconductor manufacturer CXMT recently announced progress in advanced memory chips, raising questions about the future profitability of established chipmakers.

Investors are also scrutinizing companies that provide computing power and data center capacity. CoreWeave, which carries tens of billions of dollars in debt, has been particularly vulnerable as borrowing costs and questions about the industry's long-term business models weigh on sentiment.

Despite the sell-off, some analysts expect upcoming corporate earnings to demonstrate that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. However, uncertainty over costs, valuations and the pace of future investment continues to make technology stocks volatile.