Business, Finance & Tech
Global Tech Stocks Slide as AI Investment Fears Grow
Global technology stocks tumbled Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned about the cost of artificial intelligence investments, rising borrowing costs and growing competition from China.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2% shortly after the opening bell, following its steepest decline since July on Wednesday. The S&P 500 also opened lower, dropping 0.4%.
Major companies tied to the artificial intelligence boom suffered significant losses. CoreWeave fell 7% Thursday after plunging 15.5% the previous day. Dell dropped 8%, while Nvidia declined 3%, extending its losses to 10% since reaching a record high earlier this month.
Rising inflation is adding to investor concerns that higher interest rates could make it more expensive for companies to finance the massive data center and computing infrastructure needed to support AI development.
New economic data released Thursday showed U.S. wholesale inflation surged in September to its highest level in more than four years.
Technology stocks also fell sharply across Asia. South Korea's Kospi plunged 7.6%, triggering a temporary trading halt as semiconductor shares sold off. SK Hynix dropped 11% and Samsung Electronics fell 9.5%. Japan's Nikkei declined 4.9%, while European technology shares also posted losses.
Competition from China is another concern. Chinese semiconductor manufacturer CXMT recently announced progress in advanced memory chips, raising questions about the future profitability of established chipmakers.
Investors are also scrutinizing companies that provide computing power and data center capacity. CoreWeave, which carries tens of billions of dollars in debt, has been particularly vulnerable as borrowing costs and questions about the industry's long-term business models weigh on sentiment.
Despite the sell-off, some analysts expect upcoming corporate earnings to demonstrate that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. However, uncertainty over costs, valuations and the pace of future investment continues to make technology stocks volatile.
By: CNN Newsource
October 15, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🚨 FIRE AT KESQ WHILE ON AIR! A fire broke out inside the KESQ news station in Thousand Palms around 5 a.m. this morning, forcing the station off the air. 🔥 The fire started in an equipment room where cameras and batteries are stored. Thankfully, NO ONE WAS INJURED. The cause and extent of the damage remain unknown as the station works to get back on air. ❤️🩹 #KESQ #ThousandPalms #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Four or against daylight saving?
James Talarico is advocating for a solution to immigration enforcement that rejects "the extremism on this issue in both parties." Talarico said, "Joe Biden failed us during his administration." And now, under the Trump administration, Talarico said there is a "different kind of extremism" in enforcement.
Jeff Zeleny breaks down Texas Democrat James Talarico's performance at a CNN Town Hall, where voters questioned him on religion, abortion and more.
New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings
As discussion around flock cameras continues to spark greater conversations about surveillance and security, the Palm Springs Police Department is expected to provide an update on their flock camera program at tonight’s city council meeting. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we bring the latest details on this discussion #flockcameras #palmsprings #citycouncil #coachellavalley #760
A potent cold front will finally bring widespread fall-like temperatures to much of the central and eastern US.
Republican Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff clashed over Jeffrey Epstein during a debate in Georgia. Collins challenged Ossoff over campaign donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has acknowledged meeting Jeffrey Epstein, while Ossoff countered accusing Collins of voting against releasing Epstein-related records, and helping to "cover up" evidence.
A man and his nephew captured the moment a huge whale slammed into the side of their boat while they were fishing off the coast of Long Island, New York.
Winnie the Pooh turns 100. The popular bear's legacy lives on not only in books but as toys and collectibles too.