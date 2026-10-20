Carnival Cruise Line to Introduce Dynamic Pricing for Drink Packages and Wi-Fi

Carnival Cruise Line is introducing dynamic pricing for individual beverage packages and Wi-Fi plans, a change that could affect how much passengers pay for onboard amenities.

According to the company's announcement, starting December 1, prices for these packages will be based on factors including sailing length, itinerary and season. Carnival said the changes are intended to provide customers with greater flexibility and more options.

The move comes as cruise travel continues to grow in popularity. AAA projects nearly 22 million Americans will take ocean cruises this year, an increase of almost 5% from last year. Cruise lines are also experimenting with different pricing models, including bundled packages and tiered add-ons.

Princess Cruises introduced all-inclusive-style bundles last year, with additional options such as Wi-Fi and shore excursions varying by ship. Royal Caribbean has also used pricing for beverage packages that can change depending on cruise demand.

However, Carnival's announcement has raised concerns among some travelers about whether dynamic pricing will make cruise vacations more expensive and less predictable.

Cruise content creator Tony Barnette, who has taken 10 cruises this year, said he wants more transparency about how prices will be determined. He also questioned whether two passengers booked on the same sailing could pay different prices for the same package.

While dynamic pricing could potentially offer discounts on some sailings, travelers will be watching closely to see how the changes affect their vacation budgets.